The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: David Gelles

“New York Times” reporter David Gelles is the author of the best-selling book about Jack Welch entitled “The Man Who Broke Capitalism.” In addition to going deep into the Chairman and CEO of General Electric, we discuss Boeing and the climate, Gelles’s beats too.

