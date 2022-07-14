   JOIN LOGIN

Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
Bob Lefsetz Industry Insider Lefsetz Podcast

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: David Gelles

Posted on by Bob Lefsetz  Contact Me
2 0

“New York Times” reporter David Gelles is the author of the best-selling book about Jack Welch entitled “The Man Who Broke Capitalism.” In addition to going deep into the Chairman and CEO of General Electric, we discuss Boeing and the climate, Gelles’s beats too.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/david-gelles-99385616/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/david-gelles/id1316200737?i=1000569882042

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6rUM1M220ipIZNNvqmqhbN?si=CL2_tnNrTjSdE_LfMxmpfg

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/89ad8316-7eb5-4eae-a8f7-ab980f66deda/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-david-gelles

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/david-gelles-204873625

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post