Rich Castillo Takes Senior A&R Position at Universal’s EMI Records

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Rich Castillo, the A&R Director at Atlantic Records UK, is exiting his role at the Warner Music Group (WMG) label. Music Business Worldwide (MBW) confirmed on Wednesday (July 13) that Castillo will be taking on a new executive A&R role in London at Universal Music UK’s biggest label – EMI Records. Castillo will begin his new position at the start of 2023.

Universal Music UK announced in March that its EMI and Capitol record labels were uniting under the joint leadership of Rebecca Allen and Jo Charrington. Castillo joined Atlantic Records UK as A&R Director in May 2020, reporting to then-label Co-Presidents, Briony Turner and Ed Howard.

At Atlantic, he signed the likes of UK rapper Tion Wayne, who currently has over 11.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, following hit singles such as “Body” and “IFTK” with the latter hitting No. 6 on the Official UK Singles Chart.

Castillo joined Atlantic from Sony/ATV Music Publishing, where he held the position of Senior Director of A&R. Castillo started his career at the management company Shalit Global, where he helped launch and develop the multi-platinum, award-winning group N-Dubz. He also signed Big Heath, Blanco, and Mic Lowry, and A&R’d the latest album from Wretch 32.