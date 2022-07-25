The United Kingdom Will Host The Eurovision Song Contest On Behalf Of Ukraine In 2023

(CelebrityAccess) — The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and the BBC announced that the United Kingdom will host the 2023 edition of the singing competition on behalf of this year’s winning broadcaster, Ukraine’s UA:PBC.

Traditionally, the contest finale takes place within the country that won the competition the previous year, but due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, organizers determined that hosting the event there was not possible this year.

As a result, the UK, who was the runner up in 2022 was selected as a replacement for Ukraine.

Ukraine will automatically qualify for the Grand Final of the upcoming Contest along with the so-called ‘Big 5’ (those countries that financially contribute the most towards the Contest: France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom).

“We’re exceptionally grateful that the BBC has agreed to stage the Eurovision Song Contest in the UK in 2023,” said Martin Österdahl, the Eurovision Song Contest’s Executive Supervisor.

“The BBC has taken on hosting duties for other winning countries on four previous occasions. Continuing in this tradition of solidarity, we know that next year’s Contest will showcase the creativity and skill of one of Europe’s most experienced public broadcasters whilst ensuring this year’s winners, Ukraine, are celebrated and represented throughout the event.”

It was also revealed that representatives of UA: PBC will work with the BBC to develop and implement the Ukrainian elements of next year’s shows.

“It is a matter of great regret that our colleagues and friends in Ukraine are not able to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. Being asked to host the largest and most complex music competition in the world is a great privilege. The BBC is committed to making the event a true reflection of Ukrainian culture alongside showcasing the diversity of British music and creativity. The BBC will now begin the process to find a host city to partner with us on delivering one of the most exciting events to come to the UK in 2023,” said Tim Davie, BBC Director-General.