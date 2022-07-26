TEG Announces The Launch Of TEG Europe

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Multifaceted entertainment company TEG announced the launch of TEG Europe, which consolidates their UK-based Live Entertainment, Ticketing, Venue, Digital and Data operations into a single, combined entity.

Based in London and Bristol, TEG Europe encompasses the company’s live operations in Europe, including the former TEG MJR business, which has overseen tours by artists such as Snoop Dogg, Sia, Hans Zimmer, 50 Cent, Tom Jones, and Culture Club.

The new venture also brings TEG’s portfolio of venues in the UK into the fold, including Tramshed in Cardiff, XOYO in London, The Mill in Birmingham and Propaganda, the popular rock club brand.

The new venture also includes TEG’s Ticketek ticketing platform and Ovation, TEG’s data analytics and business intelligence unit, provides sports organizations, venues, promoters, content creators, media and tech partners with analytics, data science, research, personalization, and advanced digital marketing.

“Today’s news represents a crucial milestone in the expansion of TEG’s successful integrated Live Entertainment model into the vibrant UK market and positions us for further growth across Europe. Since the introduction of Ticketek into the UK in 2020, we now ticket some of Britain’s most prestigious Venues, and we have since introduced a unique and powerful offering to Venues and Promoters in OVATION. By combining these businesses into a single customer focused operation, we are well positioned to work with new and existing industry Partners in the UK and Europe to help grow their businesses while continuing our own growth in the region,” said TEG CEO Geoff Jones.