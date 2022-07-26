Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Nas X Top The 2022 MTV Video Music Award Nominations List

NEWARK (CelebrityAccess) — The nominees for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards have been announced, with Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Nas X leading the charge.

The three rappers each picked up a total of seven nominations each, with Lil Nas X and Harlow each earning nods for their collaboration “Industry Baby” in five different categories.

At the same time, Kendrick Lamar was nominated picked up multiple nominations for Best Cinematography for his music videos, “Family Ties” and “N95.”

Doja Cat and Harry Styles each received six nominations, including picks for Video of the Year, while Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd each picked up five nominations each.

For 2022, the MTV Video Music Awars will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark on August 28th.

“We are thrilled to be back in New Jersey for this year’s VMAs live from Prudential Center,” read a statement by Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+. “Our 2019 show in Newark was undoubtedly one of our biggest and most successful shows yet and we’re excited to bring back the incredible fan energy for one of music’s most anticipated and iconic nights.”

The Full List of Nominees

Video of the Year