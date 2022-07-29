Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence Team Up for Co-Headlining Tour and CMT Campfire Session

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country music legends, Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker are sitting down together for a kicked-back episode of their fan-favorite series, CMT Campfire Sessions, airing this Friday, July 29th on CMT. Tune in as these Country icons spend an evening reminiscing on stories from their years on the road together and watch as they perform a career-spanning set list of some of their biggest hits, including Tracy’s “Time Marches On” and “Find Out Who Your Friends Are,” and Clay’s tracks, “She Won’t Be Lonely Long” and “What’s It To You.”

The full fireside acoustic set list from the pair includes:

• “Catching Up With An Ol’ Memory” (Clay Walker)

• “Don’t Drink Whiskey” (Tracy Lawrence)

• “Find Out Who Your Friends Are”(Tracy Lawrence)

• “If I Could Make A Living” (Clay Walker)

• “Paint Me A Birmingham” (Tracy Lawrence)

• “She Won’t Be Lonely Long” (Clay Walker)

• “Sticks and Stones” (Tracy Lawrence)

• “This Woman and This Man” (Clay Walker)

• “Time Marches On” (Tracy Lawrence)

• “What’s It To You” (Clay Walker)

Earlier this year, the two Country icons hit the road together on their special co-headlining tour where the long-time friends and tourmates shared the same stage and performed together with a full band for a 12-date run. The highly acclaimed tour kicked-off with back-to-back sell out weekends, leaving fans wanting more! This November, the two will once again thrill Country music fans during a second run of their wildly successful co-headlining tour.

Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker Fall Tour Dates:

11.3.22 Chartway Arena Norfolk, VA

11.4.22 Crown Theatre Fayetteville, NC

11.5.22 Township Auditorium Columbia, SC

11.10.22 Knoxville Auditorium Knoxville, TN

11.11.22 Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium Spartanburg, SC

11.12.22 Macon City Auditorium Macon, GA

Each Friday night, “CMT Campfire Sessions” brings together a star-packed lineup of music’s biggest names as they strip down hits new and share stories with friends fireside for an intimate night of music. Upcoming episodes include Old Dominion (August 5), Brett Eldredge (August 12), Old Crow Medicine Show (August 19) and Jon Pardi (August 26), plus a re-air of Little Big Town (September 2).