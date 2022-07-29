Country Legends The Oak Ridge Boys Announce ‘Christmas in Tennessee’ at Opryland Resort

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy Award-winning and Country Music Hall of Fame members, The Oak Ridge Boys, will return to the Gaylord Opryland Resort to celebrate the holiday season this year with a 32-show residency as part of the resort’s 39th annual ‘A Country Christmas’ event.

The Christmas in Tennessee Dinner Show runs from November 23 – December 25, 2022, and will feature a delicious holiday meal prepared by the resort’s culinary team followed by the band performing Christmas classics, new favorites, and many of the timeless hits that have shaped their legendary career.

“It is such an honor to be bringing our Christmas show back to Gaylord Opryland in 2022 for the third year in a row,” shares Joe Bonsall. “Nobody does Christmas like Gaylord Opryland, and our dinner shows have become a part of the tradition over the last few years! We can promise this, our show will be much different than last year, but Santa will still be a part, as will our big state-of-the-art production. And we will give each audience a strong set list of songs covering every aspect of Christmas. We hope you will plan to join The Oak Ridge Boys over the holidays this year for a gourmet dinner and a show that has been honed over decades of Christmas tours.”

Along with classic Christmas tunes, the Oak Ridge Boys will also perform some of their biggest hits from more than 40 albums including eight of their Christmas albums. The band will also celebrate the birth of Christ, and create amazing holiday memories for guests in the festive surroundings of Gaylord Opryland Resort.