Sixthman and Rock Band 311 Set Sail Again with 311 Caribbean Cruise 7
ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) – 311 and Sixthman announced Wednesday (July 27) the 311 Caribbean Cruise 7 – 311 Day at Sea, taking place March 8 – 13, 2023. The 7th edition of the cruise leaves Miami and heads to Harvest Caye, Belize, and Roatán, Honduras aboard the Norwegian Pearl.

The vibes are high with three 311 shows, a full festival lineup of bands and comedians (TBA), activities with both 311 and the other artists onboard, a personal photo with 311, and much more. For the first time in 311 Cruise history, the boat will sail on March 11, the unofficially official holiday – “311 Day.”

The 311 Caribbean Cruise 7 will also include shore excursions on the private island of Harvest Caye and the island of Roatán, Honduras.

The Norwegian Pearl will provide everything needed to make 311 Caribbean Cruise 7 – 311 Day at Sea – the most thrilling 311 cruise vacation yet, with five stages onboard, many bars and restaurants, the Pearl Club Casino, the Mandara Spa, Body Waves fitness center, a Sports Court, hot tubs, and much more.

Pre-sales will be available beginning Thursday (August 10) with general on-sales following on Tuesday (August 16).

