Toby Leighton-Pope Named Managing Director Of The Newly Launched TEG Europe

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Hot on the heels of the announcement that TEG was expanding and consolidating their operations in the UK with the launch of TEG Europe, the company has named concert industry veteran Toby Leighton-Pope as Managing Director of the division.

In his new role at TEG Europe, Leighton-Pope will take on oversight of the operation, strategic direction and rapid expansion of TEG’s UK-based integrated Live Entertainment, Ticketing, Venue, Digital and Data operations.

Leighton-Pope brings significant experience to his new role and has previously promoted shows by some of the world’s biggest artists Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen to Arcade Fire, Paul Simon, and The Who.

Most recently, Leighton-Pope served as co-CEO of AEG Presents UK from 2016 to December 2021, and before that, spent the better part of two decades at Live Nation where he held multiple roles, including Senior Vice President of Music.

“I am thrilled to join TEG as Managing Director of TEG EUROPE. In the past decade, Geoff and his team have built TEG from Australia’s leading ticketing company, TICKETEK, into an increasingly global and leading player in Live Entertainment, Ticketing, Venue, Digital and Data,” Leighton-Pope said.

“We have a huge opportunity to grow our business and build on TEG’s enduring track record of touring success in Concerts, Sport, Festivals, Theatre, Musicals, Exhibitions, Family Entertainment, Comedy, and e-sports, and Ticketek’s 40+ years’ experience ticketing major international events and partnering with the world’s premier Venues,” he added.

“Toby’s outstanding record in the live entertainment industry speaks for itself. His ideas, connections, and infectious enthusiasm make him the perfect choice to lead the further expansion of TEG’s successful integrated model into the vibrant UK and European markets,” said TEG CEO Geoff Jones.