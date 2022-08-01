Atlanta’s Music Midtown Festival Canceled For 2022

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — With just over a month to go before festival gates were due to open, organizers for Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival announced that the event has been canceled.

In a statement posted to the festival’s website, organizers said: “Hey Midtown fans – due to circumstances beyond our control, Music Midtown will no longer be taking place this year. We were looking forward to reuniting in September and hope we can all get back to enjoying the festival together again soon.

“Refunds will be processed automatically within the next 24 hours to the original method of payment. Please allow 7-10 business days for the refund to be processed by your bank. For any questions related to refunds, please visit contact.frontgatetickets.com.”

While festival organizers did not provide a reason for the cancellation, sources close to the festival told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the decision was linked to a recent court case over the ability to restrict guns from public land, making it difficult for private groups to keep guns out of short-term events.

The sources told the AJC that event organizers were concerned potentially being sued for policies that prevent guns from being taken into the festival and the the possibility of of artists dropping out of the lineup if firearms were allowed at the event.

The festival, which debuted in 1994, was held at different locations around Atlanta until 2005. In 2011, the event returned, finding a seemingly permanent home at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park.

The lineup for the 2022 event included My Chemical Romance, Future, Jack White, Fall Out Boy, Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski, A Day To Remember, Louis The Child, and Phoenix, among numerous others.