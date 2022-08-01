Mark Vaughan Named VP Of Talent & Artist Development At Live Nation Australia/New Zealand

MELBOURNE (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation tapped industry veteran Mark Vaughan for a role in Australia and New Zealand where he will lead the promotion team as Vice President of Talent & Artist Development.

Vaughan is set to assume his new duties, effective August 1st and will be based in Melbourne.

Before his new role at Live Nation, Vaughan spent more than a decade in Oslo in a variety of roles, including most recently a stint as concert promoter and partner at All Things Live Norway.

“Bringing in a world-class promoter like Mark Vaughan is a great add to our Live Nation team as he brings in-depth knowledge of Australia, New Zealand and the global touring market, especially as artists continue expanding their tours around the world,” comments Roger Field, president of Live Nation Asia Pacific.

“For a long time, I have been closely following the live market in Australia and New Zealand and admiring the work of Live Nation,” Vaughan added. “The team are delivering a stellar roster and growing number of tours from entry-level club acts to stadium artists, and it’s super exciting to come back home and lead a talented, successful and dynamic promoter team.”