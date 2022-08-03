MNRK Music Group Signs Deal With Kash Doll

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – MNRK Music Group announced Monday (August 1) that they have inked a new deal with Detroit rapper Kash Doll. Under this new deal, Kash Doll will release a full-length project in 2023 and will bring an imprint to the MNRK family, where she finds and brings new talent to the label.

Alan Grunblatt, MNRK’s President of Urban Music, says, “We are thrilled to be in business with Kash Doll. To quote our friend Royce 5’9″, in his song “Overcomer” – ‘The best rapper between Cardi and Meg Thee Stallion is Kash Doll.'”

Kash Doll says, “I’m thrilled to join the MNRK family. The team shares my vision for my artistry and supports my goal of finding new, incredible talent!”

Kash Doll’s 2019 debut album Stacked included the hit single “Ice Me Out” and reached the Top 15 on Billboard’s Rap Album Sales Charts, with over 122 million streams on Spotify – contributing to the single going RIAA Certified Gold. She has worked with rap and R&B luminaries including Lil Wayne, Big Sean, 2Chainz, Teyana Taylor, and more. In addition to her music career, Kash Doll has honed her acting skills, appearing in FOX’s mega-hit show “Empire” and has a recurring role on the 50 Cent StarzOriginals series, BMF.