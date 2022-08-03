Cory Wong Announces The ‘Power Station’ Fall Tour With Special Guests Victor Wooten, Sierra Hull and Trousdale

MINNEAPOLIS (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy Award-nominated songwriter, producer, and guitarist, Cory Wong announced Tuesday (August 2) his plans for a unique collaborative tour – his biggest US headline tour thus far.

The Power Station Tour kicks off with an upcoming Fall run that will see Wong joined by Sierra Hull and Robbie Wulfsohn (of Ripe), beginning November 2 at The Truman in Kansas City, and continuing through the month.

The tour then resumes for a Winter leg featuring Victor Wooten and special guests Trousdale, getting underway February 16, 2023, at The Pageant in St. Louis, and then traveling into early March.

Both legs of the tour include headlining shows at such iconic venues as The Wiltern in LA (November 13), Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium (February 17), and NYC’s famed Beacon Theatre (February 23). The tour finale will be in Wong’s hometown – St. Paul’s Palace Theatre (March 4).

The tour announcement follows the recent release of Wong’s new album, Power Station, where Wong is joined by an all-star array of special guests including Billy Strings, Big Wild, Chromeo, Béla Fleck, Sierra Hull, Victor Wooten, Larry Carlton, Nate Smith, and more.

Wong celebrated the arrival of his new album by dropping Season 2 of his inventive online musical variety series, Cory and the Wongnotes, streaming now via the artist’s hugely popular YouTube channel. Steve Vai recently named Wong as one of the “5 Contemporary Guitarists Who Are Taking The Instrument To The Next Level,” to Guitar World magazine.

General on-sales begin Friday, August 5 with exclusive VIP packages available for most dates, which include 1 ticket, a special acoustic performance, a photo with Wong, a signed tour print, and early entry.

CORY WONG

AUGUST

11 – Telluride, CO – Telluride Jazz Festival *

12 – Telluride, CO – Telluride Jazz Festival *

18 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre #

19 – Las Vegas, NV – Virgin American Hotel #

20 – Des Moines, IA – Disc Golf Pro Tour

27 – Bridgeview, IL – Sacred Rose *

SEPTEMBER

16 – Jeffersonville, VT – Disc Golf Pro Tour

18 – Paso Robles, CA – Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival *

OCTOBER

1 – Eureka Springs, AR – Hillberry 2022: The Harvest Moon Festival *

7 – Roseland, VA – Hoopla *

15 – Charlotte, NC – Disc Golf Pro Tour

NOVEMBER

2 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman †

4 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre †

5 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater †

6 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room (TWO SHOWS – EARLY & LATE) †

7 – Bozeman, MT – The Elm †

9 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall †

10 – Seattle, WA – The Moore Theater †

12 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield †

13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern †

14 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park †

15 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren †

17 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre †

18 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall †

19 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Austin †

JANUARY 2023

3-6 – Las Vegas, NV – Joe Satriani’s G4 Experience *

FEBRUARY 2023

16 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant ^

17 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium ^

18 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle ^

19 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz ^

21 – Richmond, VA – The National ^

22 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club ^

23 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre ^

24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore ^

25 – Boston, MA – House of Blues ^

27 – Portland, ME – State Theatre ^

MARCH 2023

1 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic ^

4 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre ^

* Festival Performance

# w/Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

† Sierra Hull and Robbie Wulfsohn

^ Victor Wooten and Special Guests Trousdale