   JOIN LOGIN

Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Dave Chappelle & Chris Rock
Breaking News Industry News Touring News

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock Lined Up For Co-Headlining Tour In Europe And The UK

Posted on by Staff Writer  Contact Me
2 0

(CelebrityAccess) — Comedians Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock a fistful of co-headlining dates for their forthcoming tour of the UK.

Set for September, the Live Nation-produced tour will see the two comedians kick things off with a performance at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on September 1st.

Additional announced dates include a two-night stand at the O2 Arena in London on September 3rd and 4th.

Following their UK shows, the two will head across the channel to Europe for a series of shows starting on September 7th at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, with additional dates announced for Cologne in Germany and København in Denmark.

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post