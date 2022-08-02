Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock Lined Up For Co-Headlining Tour In Europe And The UK

(CelebrityAccess) — Comedians Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock a fistful of co-headlining dates for their forthcoming tour of the UK.

Set for September, the Live Nation-produced tour will see the two comedians kick things off with a performance at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on September 1st.

Additional announced dates include a two-night stand at the O2 Arena in London on September 3rd and 4th.

Following their UK shows, the two will head across the channel to Europe for a series of shows starting on September 7th at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, with additional dates announced for Cologne in Germany and København in Denmark.