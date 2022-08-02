Snapchat Announces A Grant Program Providing Up To $100,000 A Month For Artists Distributing Music Through The Social Media Platform

(CelebrityAccess) — Social media service Snapchat announced the launch of a new grant program to support independent artists.

Starting in August, Snapchat’s Sounds Creator Fund will provide monthly grants of up to $100,000 USD to top Sounds creators distributing music on Snapchat via Distrokid.

According to Snapchat, the grants are intended to recognize and support emerging, independent artists who help to drive video creations and ‘cultural moments’ on the social media service.

“We want to support the independent and emerging artists that are driving creation on Snapchat,” said Ted Suh, Global Head of Music Partnerships at Snap. “By providing meaningful funding and creative support, our goal is for artists to feel empowered to continue creating and pursue a career in music.”

To be eligible, artists must be based in the U.S. and be at least 16 years old and obtain parental consent where applicable.