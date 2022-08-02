Third Time’s The Charm? The XFL Signs With Ticketmaster For 2023 Relaunch

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Ahead of the 2023 season, the newly revived minor league football organization XFL announced a new, multi-year partnership that will see Ticketmaster become the official ticketing partner of the XFL.

The deal covers all 43 games of the XFL’s 2023 season, including 40 regular season games, as well as two playoffs and one championship match. The deal covers all eight of the leagues teams, including new teams in San Antonio, Las Vegas, and Orlando.

“We are thrilled to team up with the XFL and continue the momentum they are building heading into the start of the 2023 season,” said Clay Luter, Ticketmaster Executive Vice President and Co-Head of Sports. “We are energized by the vision that the new ownership group has for the reimagined XFL and are excited to help bring their vision to life with new innovations and enhanced technology.”

“We are pleased to renew our partnership with Ticketmaster, an industry leader with advanced capabilities and global reach to deliver at the scale required by the XFL,” said Russ Brandon, XFL President. “Collaboration and innovation are two key values for the XFL, and in working with Ticketmaster we will ensure a seamless ticketing experience that will allow our fans to enjoy the XFL’s exciting and dynamic football experience.”

The XFL originally debuted in 2001 as a joint venture between the wrestling promotion WWE and broadcaster NBC and ran for just one season before folding.

In 2020, WWE’s Vince McMahon revived the league but it played for just a few games before the pandemic brought the season to a halt, resulting in a bankruptcy for the league. During the bankruptcy, a consortium of investors, led by former wrestler and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Gerry Cardinale acquired the league for $15 million and prepared for a relaunch in 2022 that was ultimately pushed back to 2023.