UMG Vietnam Partners With METUB To Launch A New Record Label

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam (CelebrityAccess) — Vietnamese multichannel content distributor METUB has partnered with Universal Music Vietnam to launch a new label, monoX.

According to the companies, the new label will focus on identifying and developing new Vietnamese artists and introducing them to international audiences.

monoX will be helmed by CEO Kendall Nguyen, whose previous experience includes leadership roles in regional entertainment and hospitality ventures.

“It is exciting what we get to do here, and this showcase is a significant event to me. In less than 2 weeks, our artists have put together a show that not only entertains but also makes a statement of who we are as a record label. We hope to attract artists and fans with similar vibes, locate our tribe and create music that transcends borders,” Nguyen said of his new role.

During a launch event monoX, Vietnamese singer, songwriter, influencer Wren Evans was announced as the first signing for the label. Wren made waves with his debut single, “Thich Em Hoi Nhieu” (I like you alot), which racked up more than 10 million views in less than 10 days upon release.

“I am thrilled to finally have a team that truly understands and supports what I do creatively. Now I only focus on putting out music. A lot of it. I cannot wait for my fans to discover the next chapters in my journey,” Wren said during the launch event.

The monoX team also announced the signing of experimental electronic music artist Evy and singer-songwriter Daisy, who are gearing up to release new music.

“We are able to provide a one-stop shop for artists. More than just music, we can connect people through creativity, emotion and dreams. From Passion to Profession. We want to bridge the two worlds together and the launch of monoX as a standalone new label with provide Vietnamese artists new opportunities to find success and build audiences, both at home and globally,” said Lan Khanh Phung, GM of Universal Music Vietnam.

“We are excited to work closely with Kendall, Phuong and our partners at METUB to make monoX a success, and for the label to become a catalyst for Vietnamese music and artists to find popularity locally, across the southeast Asia region, and beyond,” added Calvin Wong, CEO of Universal Music South East Asia.