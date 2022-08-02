Deftones Revive The Dia De Los Deftones Music Festival For A Third Year

SAN DIEGO (CelebrityAccess) — After taking two years off while the pandemic did its thing, the legendary Sacramento alt-metal band Deftones announced the return of the Dia De Los Deftones music festival.

Now in its third year, the one-day festival is scheduled to take place on November 5th , 2022, at Gallagher Square at Petco Park in San Diego.

The lineup for the show will be headlined, unsurprisingly, by the Deftones, comprised of Chino Moreno, Frank Delgado, Stephen Carpenter, and Abe Cunningham.

“We’re hyped to be bringing back Dia de Los Deftones this year. We take a ton of pride in curating it; it’s a chance for us to put forth and showcase some artists that we love and respect, and putting on an amazing day of music and culture for our fans. We’re excited to see everyone again out at Petco in November.”

The lineup also includes the likes of Turnstile, Phantogram, Freddie Gibbs, Audrey Nuna, Destroy Boys, Provoker, and Cold Gawd.

The Live Nation local/venue presale will be available August 4th starting at 10 AM (PST) and tickets go onsale generally on August 5th.