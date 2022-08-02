Justin Bieber Returns To The Stage After Recovering From Facial Paralysis

LUCCA, Italy (CelebrityAccess) — Pop icon Justin Bieber returned to the stage for the first time in two months after suffering facial paralysis from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The 28-year-old Bieber made his return at the Lucca Summer Festival in Northern Italy, alongside of his wife Hailey Bieber, who joined him on stage.

“One thing I know for certain,” Hailey wrote on Instagram alongside of a video of Bieber performing his hit Holy, “is you can’t keep this guy down.”

Bieber originally planned for his Justice World Tour to take place in early 2020 but was forced to postpone dates amid the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

When he finally returned to the road again in February, he was only on the road for a few days before contracting COVID-19.

Then, in June, Bieber revealed he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome and that half of his face was paralyzed, forcing him to postpone yet more dates.

Bieber is next set to perform at Smukfest in Skanderborg, Denmark, on August 3rd, followed by the Big Slap music festival in Malmo, Sweden on August 5th.