Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks Livestreams A Call With A Fan Following His Sold Out AT&T Stadium Show

Posted on by Staff Writer
(CelebrityAccess) — Following a sold-out show at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, Garth Brooks surprised some lucky fans with a video call for an impromptu post-show review.

The fan, who was named Brandy, received the call as part of a ‘Text Garth’ promotion that Brooks is experimenting with in the closing days of his tour.

Brooks streamed the call via Facebook Live, showing his conversation with the fan, who was named Brandy, and her two friends, who were still at the stadium in the wake of the show.

During the call, Brooks seemed chuffed as Brandy enthusiastically fangirled about the show and he thanked them for their support.

Brooks also introduced his wife, Trisha Yearwood, who was riding in the car alongside of him during the call.

“I love you. I can’t thank you enough for everything. Safe travels back home. I love you!” Brooks told his fans in the closing seconds of the brief call.

