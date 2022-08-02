Joyner Lucas Announces His ADHD Tour For North America This Fall

Two-time Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Joyner Lucas announced plans for his forthcoming “ADHD Tour.”

The 12-city run is scheduled to kick off on September 16th at Varsity Theater in Minneapolis with dates scheduled through September and early October before winding down at The Observatory in San Diego on October 10th.

For the tour, Joyner is supporting his debut studio album “ADHD” which he released in early 2020 and the tour announcement follows the release a remix of the single platinum single “Isis.”

Earlier this summer, Joyner offered emerging artists a chance to join in on the “Isis” remix, if they signed up for Tully, downloaded the instrumental track, recorded their best verse and shared it with him via the platform to make his final selections.

After reviewing the submissions, Joyner collaborated with Tone Catra: @catra609, Lex Bratcher: @lexbratcher, Starringo: @iamstarringo, Kvng Moses: @1kvngmoses and give them exposure to continue pursuing their aspirations.

2022 ADHD TOUR DATES:

Fri Sep 16 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Sat Sep 17 – Madison, WI – The Slyvee

Mon Sep 19 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Wed Sep 21 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

Sept 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer*

Sun Sep 25 – Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore Silver Spring

Tue Sept 27 – Orlando, FL – Beacham Theater*

Wed Sept 28 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage*

Fri Sept 30 – Dallas, TX – Studio @ the Factory*

Sat Oct 01 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater

Sun Oct 02 – Austin, TX – Empire Garage

Wed Oct 5 – Denver, CO – Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom*

Fri Oct 07 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Sat Oct 08 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Mon Oct 10 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory