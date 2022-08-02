Billy Joel, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert and More Announced for ATLive

ATLANTA, GA (CelebrityAccess) – ATLive powered by Ticketmaster is returning to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 11 and 12 with a whopper of a lineup.

Friday’s lineup for the 3rd Annual ATLive concert series features Billy Joel, Lionel Richie, and Sheryl Crow. For Saturday night, Country music sits in the spotlight with Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Dwight Yoakam, and Katie Pruitt. Tickets for each night go on sale via Ticketmaster on August 12.

“We are proud to announce an incredible lineup of artists for ATLive,” shares Tim Zulawski, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, AMB Sports and Entertainment. “The ATLive concert series has quickly become a must-see event for Atlanta and the Southeast, delivering a world-class experience at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with some of the greatest artists of this generation.”

In its first two years, ATLive brought together sold-out audiences to enjoy music from George Strait, Metallica, Luke Combs, Cage The Elephant, Greta Van Fleet, Blake Shelton, and more.