Andrea Roberts
Andrea Roberts Named COO At Ashley Talent International

BROOKLYN, MI (CelebrityAccess) — Long-running indie talent agency Ashley Talent International announced the promotion of Andrea Roberts to serve in the executive role of Chief Operating officer.

Roberts, who joined the company in 2012, worked her way up from an assistant agent to her current senior role.

“Andrea has been a mainstay of our company for many years. Her loyalty, devotion and drive are unparalleled and no one is more deserving of such a promotion,” said Mark Heymen, CEO.

“We look forward to continued success from Andrea. She gets it. She is developing some of the best and brightest new talent while, at the same time, growing the draw & value of our already established clients,” Heyman added.

