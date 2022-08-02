Nashville Songwriter’s Hall of Fame Announces the Class of 2022

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame (NaSHOF) has announced its class of 2022.

Shania Twain, Steve Wariner, Hillary Lindsey, Gary Nicholson, and David Malloy will join the 223-member Hall in October, according to an announcement made on Tuesday (August 2) by Sarah Cates, chair of the organization’s board of directors, and Mark Ford, the NaSHOF executive director.

“This is always one of my favorite days of the year – when we announce our incoming class and begin their journey to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala in October,” shared Cates at the inductee announcement. “I’m especially gratified to note that for the first time since 2009 two of our inductees-elect are women.”

Ford introduced each member of the new class to make remarks. Lindsey and Nicholson represent the contemporary songwriter category, Malloy is in the veteran songwriter category, Twain is the contemporary songwriter/artist and Wariner is the veteran songwriter/artist.

The new class will be inducted during the 52nd annual Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala on Sunday, October 30, at the Music City Center.

Lindsey’s songwriter credits include “Jesus Take The Wheel” (Carrie Underwood), and “Girl Crush” (Little Big Town). Nicholson’s resume is known for “One More Last Chance” (Vince Gill) and “She Couldn’t Change Me” (Montgomery-Gentry). Malloy’s hits include “Drivin’ My Life Away” (Eddie Rabbitt) and “Love Will Turn You Around” (Kenny Rogers).

Twain recorded many of her self-penned hits, including “You’re Still The One,” “Come On Over” and “Forever And For Always.” Wariner popularized many of his own compositions, including “You Can Dream Of Me,” “Where Did I Go Wrong” and “Holes In The Floor Of Heaven.”