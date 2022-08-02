American Electronic Music Online Store Beatport Appoints Matt Gralen as CFO

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The Beatport Group has appointed Matt Gralen as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Gralen recently served as Executive Vice President (EVP) of corporate development at UnitedMasters. Before joining the distribution platform, he served as Vice President (VP) of Strategy and Operations at Mass Appeal, an entertainment company focused on hip-hop culture.

Gralen, who will be based in London, continues to serve as a strategic advisor to Mass Appeal and is a mentor at the start-up incubator Techstars Music.

“Matt’s breadth of experience across the finance and media industries will have a huge impact on our leadership team and our ability to execute on our vision for the next few years”, said Robb McDaniels, CEO of the Beatport Group. “Beatport will continue to be acquisitive in the market as we expand our product suite to the global DJ community, which fits squarely within Matt’s mandate as group CFO.”

Beatport, founded in 2004 has offices in Denver, Los Angeles, and Berlin and is a recognized industry leader in the EDM / Electronic / DJ community with over 36 million unique users, 465,000 DJ customers, and approximately 11 million tracks supplied from numerous label partnerships.