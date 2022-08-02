Music Venue Trust Announces Five New Appointments – Expanding Membership of the Music Venues Alliance

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The Music Venue Trust (MVT) is expanding its membership in the Music Venues Alliance (MVA) with the announcement of five key staff appointments.

Rebecca Walker has been appointed live projects coordinator. She joined MVT in March 2021 and will now report directly to MVT CEO Mark Davyd. Walker had previously spent 11 years at Sheffield’s LeadmilI venue where she was the senior promoter.

Jay Taylor and Sophie Asquith have assumed the positions of MVT coordinators for England. Both became freelance coordinators in April 2020 and worked to support venues in Northwest England and London respectively as part of a wider regional team. Taylor has worked for the Musicians’ Union, SJM Concerts, PRS Foundation, and Sound City Festival and has played a key role in the success of Manchester’s Night & Day Café. Asquith spent six years as general manager and booker at London’s Bush Hall. Both will report to Clara Cullen, venue support manager, and will work with her and Beverley Whitrick, Creative Operations Officer (COO).

Matthew Otridge has been announced as MVT’s lead coordinator on its new initiative #OwnOurVenues. Reporting to Mark Davyd, Otridge has been working with MVT since 2020, initially as a coordinator for Southwest England during the pandemic before helping develop the #OwnOurVenues project.

Chris Sherrington, who previously held the position of MVT coordinator for Northeast England, has been appointed policy and strategy support officer. Sherrington has been involved in live music and club nights for over 20 years, the last six of which have been running his own venue, The Fulford Arms in York.

Beverley Whitrick, COO of MVT said: “These permanent appointments of amazing colleagues who have already proven themselves, invaluable members of the grassroots music community, during an incredibly challenging period for the sector will take MVT’s ability to innovate, advocate and coordinate to a new level. All five bring proven experience, skills, insight, and passion to our team and we are delighted to welcome them on board.”