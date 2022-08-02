Travis Scott Announces ‘Road to Utopia’ Las Vegas Residency With Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – On Monday (August 1) rapper and Astroworld creator, Travis Scott announced “Road to Utopia” – a first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience with Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas. Scott brings unmatched energy to what promises to be a spectacle only suited for Las Vegas. The first of seven shows begin on September 17, 2022.

The residency at Zouk will feature top hits guests know and love – and just may feature some previews of upcoming tracks.

Zouk Nightclub pushes the boundaries of live music as the most technologically advanced nightlife venue in Vegas. The venue features a high-technology experience that transforms based on the evening’s performing artist, including the venue’s LED Mothership and shifting ceiling.

Zouk Group and Resorts World Las Vegas previously announced their partnership in November 2020, bringing multiple entertainment and lifestyle concepts to the over 3,500-room integrated resort, the first ground-up property to open on the Las Vegas Strip in over a decade.

“Travis Scott was a seamless fit for the Zouk Nightclub roster,” said Andrew Li, CEO of Zouk Group. “His electric performances will pair perfectly with our immersive atmosphere, bringing our guests an unmatched show unlike anything else they can find in Las Vegas. We can’t wait to kick off his residency and continue to amplify our talent lineup.”

Current dates on sale to the public are September 17 and October 15. Additional performance dates and ticket information are TBA.