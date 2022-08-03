BMG Set To Acquire Germany’s Largest Indie Label – Telamo

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) – BMG announced Wednesday (August 3) that it has signed a purchase agreement to acquire Germany’s largest independent record label – Telamo, the leading label for German Schlager* music. This merger would create one of the largest German label divisions across all genres.

The deal is BMG’s biggest acquisition in Germany to date. Globally, it is BMG’s largest label investment since the acquisition of Nashville-based indie country music label BBR Music Group in 2017. The acquisition includes not just Telamo and its labels, but also the leading digital offering Schlager für Alle, which has over 1.7 million users via several social media outlets.

Telamo was founded in 2012 by Kathleen Herrmann, Ken Otremba, and Marko Wünsch. Managing Director Otremba will remain with the company while Wünsch and Herrmann will act as consultants.

Eight of Germany’s Top 25 Schlager*/Deutschpop artists are signed to Telamo including Giovanni Zarrella, Eloy de Jong, Marianne Rosenberg, Ross Antony, Die Amigos, Daniela Alfinito, Fantasy, and many more.

Maximilian Kolb, BMG, EVP Repertoire, and Marketing Continental Europe, said, “Over the past ten years, Telamo has skillfully taken Schlager into the digital age. We are thrilled to welcome Telamo’s wonderful artists and of course its team. BMG and Telamo share the same values of respect for artists. The combination of the two of us will have a major impact on the German language music market.”

Telamo founder Otremba said, “Since our inception, our goal has been to create the optimal and most modern conditions for our artists. We are proud and excited now to welcome our artists to a brand-new chapter. Telamo will maintain its previous partnerships but will now offer access to more opportunities, both domestic and international.”

BMG’s Chief Content Officer Dominique Casimir said, “This transaction redraws the map of the German music industry, creating a new force outside the traditional business. We anticipate strong synergies both within the Bertelsmann Group and with our international businesses.”

Since re-entering the market in Germany, BMG has scored success with artists including Max Giesinger, Kontra K, LINA, Stefanie Heinzmann, Nils Frahm, Adel Tawil, Anna Loos, and Cypress Hill, whose recordings account for approximately half of BMG’s revenues in Germany.

With a 15% share Schlager* is the most popular genre in Germany after pop/pop rock (33%), followed by rock/hard rock/heavy metal (13.9%), pop oldies (9.4%), and dance/electro (8.6%).

However, the deal isn’t set in stone as of press time. It is subject to the approval of the Austrian Federal Competition Authority. Subject to their approval, the transaction is expected to close by the end of August.

*Schlager – Germany’s “version” of Country music and the country’s most popular genre