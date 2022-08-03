The National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMA) Announce Gurrumul as 2022 NIVA Hall of Fame Inductee Along With Award Nominees

DARWIN, AU (CelebrityAccess) – The first live National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMA) since 2019 is shaping up to be one of the most sensational yet. Hosted by Steven Oliver, the show will be live at the iconic Darwin Amphitheater presented and broadcast around Australia this Saturday (August 6).
World-renowned and acclaimed Yolŋu singer-songwriter Gurrumul will be formally inducted into the NIMA Hall Of Fame with a special performance from Manuel Dhurrkay, where he will join previous inductees including Warumpi, Archie Roach, Roger Knox, Kev Carmody and his former band Yothu Yindi.
Gurrumul’s legacy will be honored Thursday (August 4) with the first Darwin performance of his critically acclaimed Buŋgul, a live celebration featuring the Darwin Symphony Orchestra. The event will commemorate his life, culture, and final masterpiece Djarimirri (Child Of The Rainbow) which was the first album in an Indigenous language to chart at No. 1.
The NIMAs will also be honoring the life of Uncle Archie Roach as well as welcoming triple j Unearthed winner Bumpy who will be bringing her sounds of loss, joy, and connection to the awards stage for the very first time. The night will also feature a massive lineup of Australian talent, with performances by Thelma Plum, King Stingray, Emma Donovan and the Putbacks, Yirrmal, J-MILLA, and more.
Leading this year’s NIMA finalist list is BARKAA, the Malyangapa and Barkindji woman known for her hard-hitting rap tracks, with songs such as, “King Brown” and “Black Matriarchy.”
Amongst the brightest in Australian music, the nominee list also includes previous finalists and winners The Kid Laroi, Jessica Mauboy, Electric Fields, King Stingray, Miiesha, Mo Ju, and Emma Donovan and the Putbacks, Birdz, Dallas Woods, Archie Roach, and Tilly Tjala Thomas. Jem Cassar-Daley, Lil Kootsie, Dobby, and dameeeela are receiving their first-ever nominations.
Head of Entertainment, NITV, Adam Manovic said, “The NIMAs play an incredibly important role in championing emerging artists and honoring legends in the First Nations music community. We’re proud to once again support this incredible music event and share the biggest and brightest First Nations talents Australia-wide with our broadcast.”
2022 NIMA Nominees
Artist of the Year
The Kid Laroi
Jessica Mauboy
Baker Boy
Electric Fields
Thelma Plum
King Stingray
Song of the Year
“Backseat of My Mind” – Thelma Plum
“Made For Silence” – Miiesha
“Milkumana” – King Stingray
“Sometime” – Mo Ju
“King Brown” – Barkaa
“Ball and Chain” – Xavier Rudd
Album of the Year
Baker Boy – Gela
Emma Donovan & the Putbacks – Under These Streets
Jem Cassar-Daley – I Don’t Know Who to Call
Birdz – Legacy
Dallas Woods – Julie’s Boy
Archie Roach – My songs 1989 – 2021
Film Clip of the Year
Love Too Soon – Tasman Keith
King Brown – Barkaa
Black Matriarchy – Barkaa
My Mind – Baker Boy
Automatic – Jessica Mauboy
New Talent of the Year
Barkaa
Jem Cassar-Daley
Lil Kootsie
Tilly Tjala Thomas
Dobby
dameeeela