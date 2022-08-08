Music NFT Platform OneOf Announces Hiring of Danny Wright as Chief Brand Officer (CBO)

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – OneOf, the green Web3 company for musicians, athletes, and brands – has had a tremendous past few weeks with the announcement of an $8M+ raised with American Express Ventures and the launch of an NFT collection with The Notorious B.I.G estate that sold out in under 10 minutes.

Now, OneOf has announced the hire of Danny Wright on Monday (August 8) as Chief Brand Officer (CBO).

Wright, who formerly served as CBO at Adweek, will spearhead OneOf’s development of brand partnerships, drawing from decades of experience with stars like Run DMC, Dido, The Fugees, Aerosmith, and Mariah Carey.

As a sales and business executive, Wright has worked with Fortune 100 brands like P&G and Dell and media companies like MTV and VH1. OneOf, which has already partnered with Sports Illustrated, The Grammy Awards, and American Express, expect Wright to facilitate new headline-making partnerships.

Lin Dai, CEO and co-founder of OneOf commented: “At OneOf, relationships are an essential aspect of our business. By forming relationships with major artists, athletes, and brands, we’re able to create NFTs connecting fans with their idols. Danny Wright’s built career on relationships is integral to our ongoing success. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to the team.”