Drowning Pool Announce First Album in Six Years – Strike a Nerve Alongside Fall Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Hard rock stalwarts Drowning Pool are proud to officially announce Strike A Nerve, their first new record since 2016. In addition, the band has released “Mind Right,” the first single from Strike A Nerve. The album will be released on CD, 180-gram vinyl, and digital on September 30 via T-BOY/UMe Records. In addition, the band kicks off its Fall tour at Orlando’s Central Florida Metal Fest on September 17.

“This record is so badass, and it’s perfect. It’s the four of us doing what we do to the best of our abilities,” says Drowning Pool leadman Jasen Moreno. “The band is tight in every way. We’re firing off on all cylinders. We’re at the top of our game. There are different ways of saying it, but it all amounts to the same thing – the results are just magic. From the way the record sounds to the writing of it, to the production, to the look of it – it’s just a perfect Drowning Pool record. None of us could ask for anything more.”

“Strike a Nerve is the most exciting and intense music from us to date,” adds longtime guitarist CJ Pierce. “We’ve stayed true to the core sound people know from us, but we’ve taken everything we do to another level. We’ve been writing music together for over twenty years, and this album is more refined and more true to who we are than anything we’ve done before.”

Pierce says about the lead single “Mind Right.” “This song was written not long after Vinnie Paul died as a tribute of sorts to him and Dime and a way for us to honor the impact Pantera had on our local Dallas scene. It’s probably the heaviest song we’ve recorded. We can’t wait to play this one live!”

Strike A Nerve was inspired by wearing life’s battle scars on our sleeves. Those bumps and bruises were magnified during the worldwide COVID lockdown, an 11-song tour-de-force through a band’s torn and battered psyche.

Formed by Pierce, Benton, and Luce in Dallas, TX, in 1996, Drowning Pool began as an instrumental trio named after the 1975 film of the same name. The group enlisted singer Dave Williams to join three years later and the band signed with Wind-up Records in 2001. Williams died tragically on tour on August 14, 2002, stricken by an undiagnosed heart condition. Moreno has fronted the band since 2012.

Drowning Pool Tour Dates

09/17 – Central Florida Metal Fest – Orlando, FL

09/26 – Lafayette’s Music Room – Memphis, TN

09/28 – Jergels – Warrendale, PA

09/29 – The Eclectic Room – Angola, IN

09/30 – The Machine Shop – Flint, MI

10/01 – Stormy’s Music Venue – Beaver Dam, WI

10/02 – The Forge – Joliet, IL

10/04 – The Winchester Music Tavern – Lakewood, OH

10/05 – The Blue Note – Harrison, OH

10/07 – Hard Times Four Mile Fork – Fredericksburg, VA

10/08 – Stage West Penn State – State College, PA

10/09 – RV Music Fest (Ellie Ray’s Resort) – Branford, FL

10/09 – Dingbatz – Clifton, NJ

10/11 – The Concourse – Knoxville, TN

10/12 – Shagnasty’s – Huntsville, AL

10/14 – The Wildcatter Saloon – Katy, TX