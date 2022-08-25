Michelle Branch’s Domestic Assault Case Has Been Dismissed

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Following her arrest earlier this month, the State of Tennessee has dismissed the domestic assault case against singer Michelle Branch.

Court records from Davidson County show that Judge Robinson Gale dismissed the case against Branch at the state’s request, citing a settlement between the parties.

Branch was charged earlier this month with domestic assault against her husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney amid a seemingly contentious split after about three years of marriage.

In a now deleted social media post, Branch accused Carney of infidelity while Branch was home with the couple’s infant child.

Just hours after the social media post, Branch was charged with domestic assault after she told police she had slapped Carney in the face amid an argument over marital issues, according to an affidavit.

After her arrest, Branch was released on a $1,000 with some consideration for her role in caring for the couple’s newborn child.