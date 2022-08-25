Snoop And Eminem Lined Up For Their First Dual Performance At The MTV VMAs

NEWARK, NJ (CelebrityAccess) — Hip-hop elder statesmen Snoop Dogg and Eminem will team up to deliver their first ever joint performance at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

The two recording artists who are both nominated in the Best Hip Hop category for their hit “From the D 2 the LBC” their first collaboration in more than 20 years.

The performance will also mark each artist’s first return to the VMA stage in more than a decade. Eminem last performed at the awards show in 2010, while Snoop performed at the VMAs in 2005.

The two rappers join a lineup of previously announced artists that include Bad Bunny, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow, Blackpink, Lizzo, Måneskin, Kane Brown, Anitta, and Panic! at the Disco, among others.

The 2022 MTV VMAs take place on August 28th at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.