iHeartMedia Launches A Permanent Virtual Performance Space On Fortnite

SAN ANTONIO, TX (CelebrityAccess) — iHeartMedia took its first major step into the Metaverse with the launch of iHeartLand, a virtual entertainment space built for the Fortnite game platform.

According to iHeartMedia, iHeartLand combines gameplay with a variety of entertainment events, programming and fan experiences.

“Our goal is to meet audiences where they are – delivering innovative, incredible programming to constantly challenge ourselves to take entertainment to the next level. iHeartLand will feature a full calendar of music and podcast performances at State Farm Park that give fans a chance to play and interact with shows and artists in awesome new ways,” said Conal Byrne, CEO of the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group. “From interactive performances and intimate backstories to immersive game play, native to the platform – this new world allows us to extend the reach of today’s biggest creators, artists and personalities in groundbreaking ways, and is a big next step for iHeartMedia in expanding our engagement with our users.”

The virtual entertainment space will launch of a two-part performance by Grammy nominated singer, songwriter, and producer, Charlie Puth, who will perform his first Metaverse concert on September 9th inside Fortnite at iHeartLand’s State Farm Park.

The concert will be followed by an album release party with new music performed for the first time in celebration of his upcoming album CHARLIE to be released on October 7 and will host a trivia challenge with fans on the platform.

“I’m so excited to enter the metaverse for the first time in partnership with iHeartRadio and check out all iHeartLand has to offer. It’s really important to me to connect with my fans in new ways and it’ll be a blast to all come together and have some fun,” said Puth. “I couldn’t be happier to share this with iHeart and the fans who have been part of some of the most memorable moments in my career. See you there!”

At launch, iHeartLand includes a virtual performance space a massive screen attached to the main stage where users will enjoy concerts, shows and programming from contemporary artists, along with a red carpet area for fans and a lawn sprinkled with virtual food and merch tents where players can use in-game currency to unlock special features.

Fans can earn in-game currency through competitive mini-games that also allow them a chance to unlock fan experiences such as gameplay competitions with artists themselves.

“Our collaboration with iHeart gives State Farm the opportunity to continue to engage customers and reach new audiences in innovative ways, in both the physical and digital worlds,” said Alyson Griffin, State Farm VP, Marketing. “State Farm Park offers an added experiential element for Fortnite Creative visitors to fully immerse themselves in virtual entertainment – including concerts, meet-and-greets with their favorite artists, trivia and interactive games.”

iHeartLand was developed by Atlas Creative, an industry-leading game developer specializing in Fortnite Island development.