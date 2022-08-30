Duran Duran Announces Halloween Shows At The Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Following the full sell-out of a pair of performances at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Labor Day Weekend, English new wave legends Duran Duran announced the addition of two additional dates at Wynn Las Vegas on Halloween Weekend.

The performances, part of Duran Duran’s FUTURE PAST North American headlining tour, are slated for Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 and Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

For the shows, Duran Duran will present a unique Halloween theme, with spooky stage decor and performances of covers of Halloween classics alongside of their usual repertoire of hits.

Guests are encouraged to join the band in celebrating the spooky spirit of the season by attending the shows in costume.

The show will also serve as a prelude to November 5th when Duran Duran will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Los Angeles.