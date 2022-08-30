Just For Laughs Partners With Meta For Virtual Reality Comedy

MONTREAL (CelebrityAccess) — Just For Laughs, the Canadian comedy festival brand, announced it has partnered with social media giant Meta for a series of virtual reality comedy peformances.

The shows, which feature both up-and-coming and established comedians, were recorded live at the 2022 Just For Laughs MONTRÉAL festival.

The series kicks off on September 9th with Surrounded, featuring comics Nicole Byer, Nikki Glaser, Pete Holmes, Fortune Feimster, Moshe Kasher, Natasha Leggero and Moses Storm who perform unscripted, in the round and interact with the audience to create what Just For Laughs bills as a unique comedy experience.

The show will be available in virtual reality for viewers with a Meta Quest 2 VR headset and fans can also enjoy the stand-up comedy special on Just for Laughs’ and the comedians’ Facebook and Instagram accounts as well as on Messenger’s Watch Together. Meta Quest 2 users can RSVP to mingle with friends and fellow comedy fans when it streams or viewers can replay it on Oculus TV and Horizon Worlds.

Surrounded is produced by Just For Laughs, executive produced by Marina Di Pancrazio, Bruce Hills, and Spencer Griffin, created by Mike Falzone, and directed by Eric Abrams.

Additionally, for the first time ever, Just for Laughs New Faces 2022, a comedy showcase of the next generation of comedy stars, will launch as a five part series in virtual reality, starting on October 4th.

New episodes will air weekly in Meta’s Horizon Worlds October 4th onwards and introduces close to 50 of comedy’s newest talent to Meta Quest 2 users.

Just For Laughs’ New Faces comedy showcases have launched the careers of so many world-class comedians over the years. They offer aspiring comics a unique platform to launch their talent. For audiences, it is an exciting opportunity to see a breakthrough artist before they are famous. We are delighted that such an institution within the comedy industry is now available to a new audience of comedy fans,” said Just For Laughs President Bruce Hills.