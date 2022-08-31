Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Tour Breaks Records at Hersheypark Stadium and Fenway Park

August 31, 2022 (LOS ANGELES) CelebrityAccess – Lady Gaga’s unprecedented The Chromatica Ball summer stadium tour is making history as she sells out shows around the globe. Her tour stop on Sunday (August 28) at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA, smashed the record for the highest-grossing show in the venue’s history. The Rolling Stones previously held this record set back in 2005.

On Instagram, Gaga celebrated her achievement in Hershey by writing, “Tonight was the highest grossing show at HERSHEYPARK STADIUM IN HISTORY since The Rolling Stones in 2005. never thought I’d see the day.”

She added the hashtags “#blessed” and, nodding to the Stones, “#satisfaction.”

Further making history, on August 19, Mother Monster rolled into Fenway Park in Boston and broke the venue’s record for the highest single show attendance, with over 37,200 fans.

The Chromatica Ball summer stadium tour kicked off earlier this summer with a sold-out show in Düsseldorf, Germany, and has since made stops in Stockholm, Paris, London, Toronto, Washington DC, New York, Chicago, Boston, and Hershey. Upcoming dates include Tokyo, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Houston before concluding in Miami on September 17.