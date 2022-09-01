Feist Drops Off Of Arcade Fire’s Tour

DUBLIN (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian indie-pop singer Feist announced she’s dropping off of Arcade Fire’s European tour in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler.

Feist broke the news to her fans in a lengthy post on social media in which she says she first learned about the allegations against Butler on Saturday.

Since then, she appeared at the tour opener in Dublin on August 30th but donated the proceeds from her merch sales at the show to a women’s charity, according to Rolling Stone.

Arcade Fire is next scheduled to perform at Utilita Arena in Birmingham on Friday, followed by AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday. As of Thursday afternoon, no replacement support act has been announced.

Feist’s full statement: