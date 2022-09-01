Florida Goergia Line Take Their Final Bow At The Minnesota State Fair

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn (CelebrityAccess) — Florida Georgia Line performed at the Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday night and shared with the crowd that the show would be their last together as a duo.

“This is our last official concert as Florida Georgia Line,” FGL’s Tyler Hubbard told the audience. “Let’s see what we got left in the tank.”

Founded in 2010 by Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, the country-rock duo broke into the mainstream two years later with the successful debut single “Cruise” which spent 24 weeks at number 1 and racked up millions of downloads.

The duo announced plans to “take a break” in February while both artists pursued solo work. In July, Hubbard appeared on the Bobby Bones BobbyCast podcast where he discussed the breakup, suggesting that it was Kelley who initiated the split.

According to Tyler, the two never fought on a personal level but the split was over a desire to find their own artistic voices after 10 years at the forefront of the Bro-country scene.

Earlier this week, Tyler announced that he’d signed with UTA and has plans to release his first solo EP this month, followed by his full-length album debut early next year.