Kingdom Tour

Kirk Franklin & Maverick City Music Extend Their Co-Headlining Kingdom Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Contemporary worship music collective Maverick City Music and choirmaster and gospel singer Kirk Franklin announced the expansion of their North American ‘Kingdom’ arena tour.

The tour has already been on the road for two months with shows that include a sold-out performance at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Produced by Live Nation and Undivided Touring, the 14 additional new dates include shows at Barclays Center (NYC), TD Garden (Boston), State Farm Arena (ATL), and more.

“Having 13,000 people in a room worshiping and encountering God together feels like the good old days” says co-founder & CEO of Maverick City Tony Brown. “It’s something unspeakable. These rooms are a representation of what church looks like, all nations and backgrounds coming together to love God and one another.”

Thurs., Nov. 3 | Barclays | New York City, NY
Fri., Nov. 4 | Bridgeport Arena | Bridgeport, CT
Sat., Nov. 5 | Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, PA
Sun., Nov. 6 | TD Garden | Boston, MA
Tues., Nov. 8 |Eaglebank Arena | Fairfax, VA
Thurs., Nov. 10 | Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, IN
Fri., Nov. 11 | KFC Yum! Center | Louisville, KY
Sun., Nov. 13 | Heritage Bank Center | Cincinnati, OH
Tues., Nov. 15 | State Farm Arena | Atlanta, GA
Wed., Nov. 16 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena | Greenville, SC
Thurs., Nov. 17 | Vyster Veterans Memorial Arena | Jacksonville, FL
Fri., Nov. 18 | FLA Live Arena | Sunrise, FL
Sun., Nov. 20 | UNO Lakefront Arena | New Orleans, LA
Tues., Nov. 22 | Moody Center | Austin, TX

