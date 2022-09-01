Live Nation Women Wants To Help You With A Chance To Win A Trip To Beautiful Noise Live In Atlanta

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Women has partnered with the When All Women Vote campaign in a bid to help encourage women voters to participate in the upcoming 2022 US midterm elections.

Through the partnership, fans will be able to check their registration status, register to vote or sign up to volunteer, and enter the sweepstakes.

Inspired by the song by Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile, Beautiful Noise Live is scheduled to take place from September 19-23 and features a week of panels, workshops, interviews, forums, and concerts that leverage the power of music, women’s voices, and civic engagement to encourage women to get out and vote.

“Alicia and I are making a beautiful noise working with When We All Vote and United State of Women because we want people in this country to be motivated to use their voices as we head into the midterm elections,” said Brandi Carlile. “It is more important than ever that we show up, speak out, and vote for the representatives that believe in supporting women’s rights.”

Participating fans can enroll to win a sweepstakes that includes a grand prize of a trip for one winner and a friend to attend Beautiful Noise Live on September 22nd and 23rd in Atlanta. This package includes airfare, hotel stay, and tickets along with VIP experiences at the Brandi Carlile concert on September 22nd at The Fox Theater and Alicia Keys concert on Sept 23rd at the Cadence Bank Amphitheater and more.

The second place prize in the sweepstakes includes a Beautiful Noise Live gift bag with special edition merch, along with a pair of tickets to either the Brandi Carlile concert on September 22nd or the Alicia Keys concert on September 23rd.

This sweepstakes is being supported by Up To Us, a Gen-Z led non-profit focused on getting young people out to vote, and Impactive, an all-in-one digital organizing suite providing outreach and engagement tools for building movements.

“The Beautiful Noise Live Sweepstakes aims to build awareness of our WHEN ALL WOMEN VOTE Week of Action,” said Ali Harnell, President and Chief Strategy Officer of Live Nation Women. “Women using their voices through music, conversation, activism or voting is always powerful and we are thrilled to do our part in amplifying that message.”

No purchase is necessary to enter the sweepstakes. For more information, or to try your luck, check here.