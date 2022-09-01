Video Tour Of A Spotify Office: Animal Onesies, A Ping Pong Room, Cafe, Lounges & Much More

(Hypebot) — Spotify has released the latest in its series of video office tours; and like the others, its offices in Gotenberg, Sweden are designed for fun and creativity. But when artists are netting exponentially less revenue from recorded music, is this how Spotify should allocate funds?

Each Spotify office features its own kind of opulence, and in Gotenberg that includes a large cafe, multiple lounges, a stage, a pin pong room, and a place for the animal onesies that the “band” (aka Spotify staffers) are apparently fond of wearing.

Spotify says they are all “core elements of a Dynamic Workplace,” and it’s undoubtedly an atmosphere that helps Spotify attract and retain young talent.

Watch this video along with the other seven other Spotify office tours and decide for yourself if this is how you want your $9.99 monthly premium allocated.

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.