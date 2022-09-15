Report: Kanye West Seeks To End Partnership With The Gap And Adidas

(CelebrityAccess) — A little over a year after announcing a major partnership with clothing retailer, the Gap, rapper Kanye West says he’s done.

An attorney for West told the Associated Press that Kanye sent a letter to the clothing chain seeking to terminate the agreement between the Gap and West’s company, Yeezy.

The letter, which was obtained by the AP, claims the Gap failed to meet obligations stipulated in the partnership, including distributing merchandise and setting up dedicated YZY Gap stores.

Nicholas Gravante, an attorney for West told the AP that West tried to “work through” his issues with the Gap but was unsuccessful. He said that West plans to instead open his own chain of retail stores.

West has also criticized another major brand partner, shoe and sportswear maker Adidas, on social media in recent weeks, claiming they copied his designs.

West told Bloomberg on Monday that he plans to drop both of his deals with Adidas and the Gap as soon as he is able “to go at it alone” and plans to “make the new industry. No more companies standing in between me and the audience.”

Adidas and the Gap did not respond to the AP’s request for comment.