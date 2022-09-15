Cardi B Reaches Plea Deal In 2018 Strip Club Attack

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Cardi B reached a plea deal that helped her avoid jail time in connection with a 2018 brawl at a New York strip club.

According to TMZ, Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of 3rd-degree assault and reckless endangerment and will serve 15 hours of community service.

She is also under an order of protection to stay away from the victims of the attack.

She was accused of ordering an attack on two female bartenders at a New York strip club in August 2018 because she thought one of the two bartenders had slept with her partner, Migos rapper Ofset.

The victims allege that Cardi and members of her entourage “threw bottles and alcohol at them” and she was indicted in June 2019 in connection with the case.

In a statement provided to TMZ, Cardi said: “Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions. As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to.”