Live Nation Announces The Debut Of The Club Pass

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Taking a page from their successful amphitheater-focused Lawn Pass program, Live Nation announced the debut of the Club Pass, a new general admission ticket that’s good for a select shows at dozens of clubs across the U.S.

With the purchase of a club pass, which starts at $59, fans will have access to shows at one venue of their choice for shows between October 1 to December 31, 2022, allowing them to see a concert by their favorite band, or to explore new artists or music genres.

Fans can also purchase a Multi-Club Pass for $299 that allows them to enjoy shows at all participating Live Nation clubs. The Multi-Club Pass provides access to more than 1,600 shows at venues such as Irving Hall in New York; The Wiltern in Los Angeles, and The Foundry, as well as Live Nation’s chains such as the House of Blues and the Fillmore.

Upcoming shows for the fall may include artists such as Ali Gatie, Amon Amarth, Bad Omens, Better Than Ezra, Blue October, Dayglow, Giant Rooks, Giveon, I Prevail, Jacob Banks, Jessie Reyez, Jinjer, Måneskin, Marcus King, Mother Mother, Noah Cyrus, Pusha T, Russell Dickerson, Toadies, Trivium, and Yung Gravy among others, though Live Nation was quick to note that not all artists will be available in all markets.

The Club Pass will go on sale from September 19 through September 30 or until they sell out.

Venues participating in Club Pass include:

• 713 Music Hall (Houston, TX)

• Ace of Spades (Sacramento, CA)

• The Aztec Theater (San Antonio, TX)

• Bayou Music Center (Houston, TX)

• Belasco (Los Angeles, CA)

• Bogarts (Cincinnati, OH)

• Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom (Chicago, IL)

• Coca Cola Roxy (Atlanta, GA)

• The Depot (Salt Lake City, UT)

• The Echo Lounge & Music Hall (Dallas, TX)

• Echoplex and The Echo (Los Angeles, CA)

• Emo’s (Austin, TX)

• Egyptian Room and Deluxe at Old National Centre (Indianapolis, IN)

• The Fillmore (San Francisco, CA)

• The Fillmore Detroit (Detroit, MI)

• The Fillmore Minneapolis (Minneapolis, MN)

• The Fillmore New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)

• The Fillmore Philadelphia (Philadelphia, PA)

• The Fillmore Silver Spring (Silver Spring, MD)

• The Fillmore Charlotte and The Underground (Charlotte, NC)

• Fillmore Auditorium (Denver, CO)

• The Foundry (Philadelphia, PA)

• The Gramercy Theatre (New York, NY)

• GLC Live At 20 Monroe (Grand Rapids, MI)

• Hollywood Palladium (Los Angeles, CA)

• House of Blues Anaheim (Anaheim, CA)

• House of Blues Chicago (Chicago, IL)

• House of Blues Cleveland (Cleveland, OH)

• House of Blues Dallas (Dallas, TX)

• House of Blues Lake Buena Vista (Lake Buena Vista, FL)

• House of Blues Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

• House of Blues New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)

• House of Blues North Myrtle Beach (North Myrtle Beach, SC)

• House of Blues San Diego (San Diego, CA)

• Irving Plaza (New York, NY)

• Marquis Theater (Denver, CO)

• Mercury Ballroom (Louisville, KY)

• Observatory OC (Santa Ana, CA)

• Observatory SD (San Diego, CA)

• Roxian Theatre (Pittsburgh, PA)

• The Ritz (Raleigh, NC)

• Riverside Municipal Auditorium (Riverside, CA)

• St. Andrew’s Hall (Detroit, MI)

• Summit (Denver, CO)

• Scoot Inn (Austin, TX)

• The Wiltern (Los Angeles, CA)

• Theatre of the Living Arts (Philadelphia, PA)

• Varsity Theater (Minneapolis, MN)

• The Van Buren (Phoenix, AZ)

All venues listed for single venue Club Passes will participate in the Multi-Club Pass.