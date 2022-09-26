Burna Boy Cancels Australian Tour

SYDNEY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer, Burna Boy has canceled his upcoming Australian tour, citing “unforeseen circumstances.”

Burna Boy was scheduled to perform on at Sydney’s Aware Super Theatre on September 30th, and the Promiseland Festival in Australia’s Gold Cost on October 1st.

Promoters Live Nation and The Hour Group did not provide a reason for the cancellation, merely stating that his appearances were canceled due to “circumstances out of our control.

“It’s with great disappointment that we inform you Burna Boy has cancelled his Australian tour dates due to unforeseen circumstances out of our control. We put all stops to turn this around within a short timeframe, however it was eventually not possible in any way. Burna was always booked to play at Promiseland and had every intention of doing so,” Promiseland organizers announced on Monday.

While its not clear what unforeseen circumstances prompted the cancellation of the tour, Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, may have ran into visa issues.

In June, his security team was accused of shooting and wounding two people at a nightclub in Lagos, with the wife of one of the alleged victims telling local press that the incident began after she declined Burna Boy’s invitation to join him in the VIP section of the club. She later accused Burna Boy and his team of attempting to buy their silence.