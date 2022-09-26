Emily Ann Roberts Sighs PR Deal With 117 Entertainment

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Up-and-coming country music star Emily Ann Roberts has signed with 117 Entertainment for exclusive PR representation.

Roberts’ new public relations deal comes as she gears up to release her newest single, “Whole Lotta Little” which is due on October 7th.

She first came to widespread public attention on NBC’s The Voice, where Roberts, under the tutelage of Blake Shelton and his team, were the runner up on season 9.

Since then, she’s toured with artists such as Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton, Sara Evans, Josh Turner, Scotty McCreery and Ricky Skaggs and made multiple appearances at the Grand Ole Opry.

Roberts continues to be managed by Emily Ann and Narvel Blackstock, Cliff Williamson and Berkley Kriz of Starstuck Entertainment.