Charlie Puth Expands His One Night Only Tour To Europe

(CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth expanded his upcoming ‘One Night Only’ with a slew of new European dates set for the late fall and winter of 2022.

Produced by Live Nation, the run of intimate shows expands on his previously announced American dates in support of his third studio album, Charlie, which is set to debut on Atlantic Records on October 7th.

The European leg of the tour kicks off on November 28th with a performance at London Coliseum with additional shows announced for Paris, Amsterdam, and Berlin.

With the ‘One Night Only’ tour, Puth is underplaying at small venues to connect with fans as he covers their favorite hits as well as new material from Charlie, including “I Don’t Think That I Like Her,” “Smells Like Me,” “That’s Hilarious,” “Light Switch” and current single “Left and Right [feat. Jung Kook of BTS] which has garnered over 400 million streams alone.

‘One Night Only’ Tour Dates:

10/23/22 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

10/25/22 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

10/27/22 – Toronto, ON, CAN – Massey Hall

10/29/22 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

10/31/22 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

11/3/22 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

11/7/22 – San Francisco, CA – Davies Symphony Hall

11/9/22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel

11/28/22 – London, UK – London Coliseum

12/1/22 – Paris, FR – Salle Pleyel

12/4/22 – Amsterdam, NL – Royal Theatre Carré

12/6/22 – Berlin, DE – Theater am Potsdamer Platz