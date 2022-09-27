Jimmy Buffett Laid Low By Health Issues, Cancels All Remaining Shows For 2022

(CelebrityAccess) — Country rock icon Jimmy Buffett, citing unspecified health issues that required a brief hospitalization, he’s canceled all outstanding tour dates for 2022.

In an announcement on Tuesday, a rep for the 75-year-old recording artist said “on doctor’s orders, he must take this time to recuperate and heal. Jimmy looks forward to getting back on stage next year.”

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band are rescheduling the following concerts from 2022 to 2023:

10/8 – MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV – Rescheduled for 3/4/23

10/15 – MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV – Rescheduled for 3/11/23

10/22 – Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA – 2023 Date To Be Announced

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band are unfortunately unable to reschedule the following dates, which will no longer be happening:

10/10 – Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

10/12 – Ford Idaho Center, Nampa, ID

Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band kicked their current run off in North Carolina on April 23 and played their most recent show in Wisconsin on August 20th.