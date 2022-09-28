‘Heartland’ Actor Robert Cormier Dead at 33

ETOBICOKE, ON (CelebrityAccess) – Robert Cormier, who played Finn Cotter on the family drama TV show Heartland, died Friday (September 23), but his death was not confirmed until Tuesday (September 27). According to a statement by his sister to THR, he died in a hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, due to injuries he received in a fall. The official cause of death has not been disclosed.

His obituary describes him as “an athlete, an actor, and a great brother who had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more.” It also reads that he “looked up to his father” and that his three sisters “meant the world to him.”

Canadian network UPtv, which airs Heartland paid tribute to the late actor with a statement on Instagram. It reads in part, “Robert Cormier, aka Heartland’s Finn, was an amazing talent, gone too soon.”

Before Heartland, Cormier played Kit Jenning on the Netflix series Slasher. He also had guest appearances on Designated Survivor, Ransom, and American Gods, according to his IMDb page.

His film credits included Firecrackers, Pyrenees, his upcoming projects, The Intersection, Transmission: Vol. 1, and a short called The Antagonist.

He is survived by his parents, Robert and Lisa, his sisters Brittany (Derek), Krystal, Stephanie, his grandmother Joanne, aunts, uncles, and cousins.